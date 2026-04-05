Video: Woman Killed, Husband Injured As Truck Drags Scooty For 1 Km In Hyderabad

A tragic road accident in Hyderabad claimed the life of a 22-year-old woman and left her husband critically injured after a truck rammed into their scooter and dragged it for nearly a kilometre in the Mindspace area of Madhapur late Saturday night.

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The deceased has been identified as Haniya Ayesha, who was declared brought dead at a hospital. Her husband, Abdul Basit, 26, sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. The couple was reportedly heading back home after watching a movie when the incident occurred.

According to police, the impact of the collision threw Basit off the vehicle onto the roadside. Meanwhile, Ayesha, along with the scooter, got stuck beneath the truck and was dragged for a considerable distance, leading to fatal injuries.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as horrifying, with several motorists chasing the truck in an attempt to stop it. The vehicle was eventually forced to halt, but the driver managed to flee the spot before police could reach the location.

Authorities have launched a search operation to trace the absconding driver and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.