VIDEO: Woman Found Abandoned With Torn Clothes On Roadside In Ghaziabad, Claims Sexual Assault; Police Allege She Is Mentally Unstable

Woman Found Abandoned With Torn Clothes On Roadside In Ghaziabad, Claims Sexual Assault

Ghaziabad: In a troubling incident which came to light from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, a woman was found sitting on the roadside in semi-naked condition with torn clothes. The woman claimed that she was forcibly dragged into the bushes and brutally assaulted by some miscreants. She narrated the ordeal on camera.

The video of the woman narrating the ordeal on camera is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the woman is sitting on the footpath with torn clothes and a passerby is asking her, "Kya hua tha aapke saath, koi galat kaam hua h kya." (What happened with you. Has anything wrong happened with you?). To which the woman replied that yes a few people kidnapped her and took her into the bushes, raped her and then took her into a car and abandoned her on the side of the road.

However, according to the police, this is not the first time she has made such claims. They have said that the woman is mentally unstable and has a history of making such accusations. As per the police, the woman has claimed many times in the past that she has been assaulted and abandoned on the road after being raped.

While the woman’s allegations are serious, the police's response has sparked a conversation about the need for a sensitive and thorough investigation, regardless of the mental state of the victim. The case highlights the challenges in dealing with claims of assault when the alleged victim may not be fully mentally sound.

The social media users are reacting to the video and demanding a fair investigation into the matter irrespective of the mental state of the woman, the allegations are serious and needs an investigation. There are many cases in the past in which mentally unstable women have also been subjected to rape and other crimes.

One of the users said, "If the person is mentally unstable then she should be treated. Can't something wrong happen to a mentally ill person?" Another user said, "Sad. The investigation must be conducted with complete impartiality." "Criminals can also take advantage of their mental illness because they know that the administration will dismiss them by labelling them mentally insane." Said another user.

Authorities are urged to handle such cases with care, ensuring that even those with mental health issues receive the justice and protection they deserve.