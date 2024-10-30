Video: Woman Dies On Spot After Being Hit By Speeding Maruti Suzuki Brezza In Greater Noida; Police Launch Search For Driver

@tricitytoday

In a tragic accident in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh, a 27-year-old woman lost her life on Wednesday after being struck by a speeding car near the CRC Society.

As per reports, the victim, identified as Shilpi, was hit by a Brezza vehicle with the license plate UP14DR8002. The impact was so fatal that Shilpi reportedly died on the spot.

Gautam Buddha Nagar Police, in a statement to the media, confirmed that the Bisrakh police secured the accident scene, filled out the necessary documentation, and arranged for Shilpi’s body to be sent for a post-mortem examination.

The police have taken the car involved in the incident into their custody, though the driver fled the scene and remains at large.

Authorities have launched an active search for the suspect.

The deceased originally hailed from Jatpura village in Hardoi district. She had recently been residing in Bisrakh village in Gautam Buddha Nagar. Family members of the deceased have submitted a formal complaint into the matter.

Police officials have assured the family that a thorough investigation is underway, and all efforts are being made to locate the driver and hold them accountable for the accident.

BCom student commits suicide in Greater Noida

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 28-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the tenth floor in a residential society in Greater Noida's Bisrakh area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in 'AIG Royal Society'.

Shivam, a native of Azamgarh, jumped from the tenth floor of the building. He was studying B.Com from a college in Greater Noida.

Bisrakh Police Station Inspector in-charge Manoj Kumar Singh said Shivam lived here with his brother-in-law and was upset for the last four months.

No suicide note was found, he said, adding that a case has been registered and a probe is on.