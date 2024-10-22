Video: Woman Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Pickup Truck In Noida; Police On Lookout For The Absconding Driver

In a tragic incident, a 42-year-old woman died after being hit by a pickup truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on Tuesday.

As per reports, the incident took place near the Kashiram intersection in Sadarpur village in Sector 39 when the woman identified as Sushila was walking on the road.

As per a statement by the local police, the injured woman, after being hit by a speeding vehicle, was shifted to a private hospital where she died during the treatment. The woman’s body was sent to a post-mortem report.

Reports suggest that a case has been registered in the matter and efforts are underway to nab the accused who remains at large.

Meanwhile, a purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media which shows the exact when when the woman was knocked down the pickup truck.

Watch the video here:

नोएडा : रोड पर खड़ी महिला को पिकअप ने मारी टक्कर



➡घटना में महिला की मौके पर दर्दनाक मौत

➡सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुआ सड़क हादसा

➡सदरपुर गांव में हंगामा, मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस

➡हंगामा कर रहे लोगों को समझाने में जुटी पुलिस

➡घटना को अंजाम देकर वाहन चालक मौके से फरार… pic.twitter.com/LMqfWKCYz6 — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) October 22, 2024

Woman police head constable raped in Kanpur on Karwa Chauth; accused held

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a woman head constable was raped while she was on her way to her in-laws house in Kanpur to celebrate Karwa Chauth, police said.

The accused, identified as Kallu, aka Dharmendra Paswan (34) lived in the same neighbourhood as the 29-year-old policewoman who is a resident of Sen West Para in the city.

Kallu had offered the victim a lift and finding her alone allegedly took her to an adjacent field where he forced himself upon her, police said in a statement.

The woman in an attempt to save herself bit the finger of the accused.

FIR No. 329/24, under BNS Section 115 (2)/76/64/351(2/117 was filed by the woman, the statement read.

The accused was arrested a few hours after the incident, as per Additional Commissioner of Police (ADC), Manoj Pandey.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister praised the Uttar Pradesh police for effective control on successful prosecution of crime and serious offences in the state.

According to the UP government, "Over the past seven and a half years, the Directorate has successfully prosecuted over 80,000 criminals in the state.

"In addition, 54 criminals received the death penalty, in cases involving women, 28,700 criminals were punished for serious offences, including sexual assault and crimes under the POCSO Act, as stated in government's official record.