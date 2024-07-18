Video: Woman Cop Sent Flying Into Air After Speeding Car Hits Scooty In Chennai

A young woman constable was severely injured on Wednesday after a speeding car collided with her scooter in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The video of the shocking incident has surfaced on social media.

According to reports, the accident occurred when Pavithra (24), a resident of Chennai's Thirumullaivayal area, was on her way home from Porur's all-women police station, where she was posted.

A speeding car coming from the opposite direction rammed into her scooter, sending Pavithra into the air. The collision was so strong that she fell 30 feet away.

CCTV footage of the incident shows Pavithra on her scooter, followed by a black car. Behind the car, at a short distance, a tempo loaded with gas cylinders can be seen.

A truck coming from the opposite direction covers Pavithra for a moment. The next moment, a car coming from the opposite direction rams into Pavithra's scooter and then hits the black car behind her.

Fortunately, a major mishap didn't take place as the tempo with gas cylinders was just behind the black car.

Soon after the incident, Pavithra was rushed to Ramachandra Hospital in serious condition, where she is being treated.

After being informed about the incident, the police reached the spot and seized the vehicle.

The police have registered a case against the accused and launched a search for the absconding driver.