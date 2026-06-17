Video: Woman Alleges Relatives Stormed Home, Attacked Family With Sticks

A woman has accused her relatives of entering her home and assaulting her and her family with sticks in an incident that has drawn attention after an alleged CCTV video surfaced online.

According to the complaint filed by Pushpa Yadav, a group of individuals entered her residence and attacked members of her family. She alleged that the assailants targeted her and her relatives, creating panic and fear in the household.

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Pushpa Yadav claimed that the attackers included her elder sister’s two sons, Ayush Yadav and Ansh Yadav, who allegedly arrived at the house accompanied by several associates. She alleged that the group assaulted her using sticks and physically attacked other family members who were present at the time.

The complainant further alleged that the accused became more aggressive after learning that CCTV cameras had been installed at the residence. According to her statement, they allegedly threatened her as well as her parents with serious consequences and warned that they would be killed.

Following the incident, Pushpa Yadav submitted a written complaint at the Sarojini Nagar Police Station, seeking strict legal action against those named in her application. She stated that the complaint details the sequence of events and the allegations against the accused.

Meanwhile, a purported CCTV video linked to the incident has been widely circulated on social media, sparking public discussion. However, the authenticity of the footage has not been independently verified.

As of now, the allegations are based on the complainant’s version of events, and police have not publicly confirmed the claims. The facts surrounding the incident, including the identities and roles of those accused, are expected to become clearer after the completion of the official investigation.