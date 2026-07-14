Video: Wife Finds Husband's Alleged Second Bride Hiding Under Bed Amid Ongoing Divorce Dispute In UP

A dramatic family dispute unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi after a woman alleged that her husband had secretly entered into a second marriage while their matrimonial case remains pending before a court. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

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According to police, the incident took place at around 1 pm on Sunday in the Asha Nagar area under the City Kotwali police station limits. Prashant Sharma and Disha Sharma have been married for about seven years and have a daughter. However, the couple has been living separately for the past four years, with their matrimonial dispute currently pending before a court.

Woman alleges second marriage

Disha alleged that no divorce or legal separation has been granted, yet she recently learned that her husband had allegedly married another woman. She visited her in-laws' house on Saturday evening but claimed she received no clear answers regarding the allegations. After speaking with neighbours, her suspicions reportedly intensified.

According to Disha, she spent the night at a neighbour's house and returned the following afternoon. She claimed she entered the house through the terrace and searched a room, where she allegedly found another woman hiding beneath a bed. Disha then brought the woman out and took her to the local police station, while a crowd gathered outside the house.

Police begin inquiry

City Kotwali Station House Officer Sanjay Tyagi said the matrimonial dispute between the couple is already pending before a court. He added that police are investigating the incident and that further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.