 VIDEO: Violent Clash Erupts Between AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain & Congress Leader Feroz Khan In Hyderabad; 5 Workers Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: Violent Clash Erupts Between AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain & Congress Leader Feroz Khan In Hyderabad; 5 Workers Injured

VIDEO: Violent Clash Erupts Between AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain & Congress Leader Feroz Khan In Hyderabad; 5 Workers Injured

The supporters clashed in the presence of of the leaders in the streets of Hummayunnagar. There are reports that five people suffered injuries in the incident. Majid Hussain alleged that the incident occurred after the party workers were attacked and stones were pelted at them.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 08:41 PM IST
article-image
AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain & Congress Leader Feroz Khan | X

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a violent clash erupted between the supporters of AIMIM leader and Nampally MLA Majid Hussain and Congress leader Feroz Khan. The supporters clashed in the presence of the leaders in the streets of Hummayunnagar. The fight was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the workers are engaged in a fierce fight.

There are reports that five people suffered injuries in the incident. Majid Hussain alleged that the incident occurred after the party workers were attacked and stones were pelted at them.

The incident occurred reportedly occurred in the Bank Colony area in Humayyunnagar on Monday (October 8) when Congress leader Feroz Khan was gathering information about the ongoing construction projects in the area from the locals, said Majid Hussain. He further said that Feroz Khan was roaming in the area accompanied by the rowdy-sheeters and trying to intimidate the locals.

A video of the violent clash which broke out between the workers has surfaced on social media and the video shows that one of the workers snatched a stick from a female police officer and attacked another worker. The fight escalated and it can also be seen in the video that Majid Hussain and Feroz Khan also engaged in a heated debate after the fight broke out. The leaders are also seen threatening each other and also hurling abuses at each other.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 4 Arrested For Smuggling Rare Sand Boa Snake Near Maker Tower, Cuffe Parade; Police Act On Tip-Off
Mumbai: 4 Arrested For Smuggling Rare Sand Boa Snake Near Maker Tower, Cuffe Parade; Police Act On Tip-Off
'Dear 170-0...': Pakistani Fan Takes Brutal Dig At Team India In Multan During PAK vs ENG 1st Test; Picture Goes Viral
'Dear 170-0...': Pakistani Fan Takes Brutal Dig At Team India In Multan During PAK vs ENG 1st Test; Picture Goes Viral
Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress' 'Jalebi Jugaad' Failed, Says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi As BJP Registers Historic Win; VIDEO
Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress' 'Jalebi Jugaad' Failed, Says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi As BJP Registers Historic Win; VIDEO
Haryana Election Results 2024: BJP Makes History With Third Consecutive Win, Securing Major Seats In Jat-Dominated Regions
Haryana Election Results 2024: BJP Makes History With Third Consecutive Win, Securing Major Seats In Jat-Dominated Regions

Majid Hussain said that he reached the spot to confront Feroz Khan for threatening the locals with the help of the rowdy-sheeters. Majid Hussain said that though the clash broke out on Monday, the incident was triggered two days ago. He said that Feroz Khan along with the goons threatened a contractor in the vicinity and demanded money from the contractor, after which Majid Hussain said that he decided to confront Feroz Khan for the same.

Read Also
VIDEO: Women Stripped Semi-Naked During Street Fight After Violent Clash Over Court Case In UP's...
article-image

The police had a hard time in separating the fighting workers and supporters of both the leaders. It can be seen in the video that the police officers are trying their best to disperse the crowd and control the situation. The leaders and workers of both the parties reached the police station to register complaints in connection with the incident. There are no reports of any arrests or police action into the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress' 'Jalebi Jugaad' Failed, Says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi As BJP...

Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress' 'Jalebi Jugaad' Failed, Says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi As BJP...

Haryana Election Results 2024: BJP Makes History With Third Consecutive Win, Securing Major Seats In...

Haryana Election Results 2024: BJP Makes History With Third Consecutive Win, Securing Major Seats In...

'Echo Of This Mandate Will Reach Far': PM Modi Addresses BJP Workers After Historic Win In Haryana...

'Echo Of This Mandate Will Reach Far': PM Modi Addresses BJP Workers After Historic Win In Haryana...

Rajasthan: Question Paper Leak Leads To Relatives Of Drug Smugglers Entering Police Force, Arrested

Rajasthan: Question Paper Leak Leads To Relatives Of Drug Smugglers Entering Police Force, Arrested

VIDEO: Violent Clash Erupts Between AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain & Congress Leader Feroz Khan In...

VIDEO: Violent Clash Erupts Between AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain & Congress Leader Feroz Khan In...