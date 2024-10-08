VIDEO: Violent Clash Erupts Between AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain & Congress Leader Feroz Khan In Hyderabad; 5 Workers Injured

AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain & Congress Leader Feroz Khan | X

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a violent clash erupted between the supporters of AIMIM leader and Nampally MLA Majid Hussain and Congress leader Feroz Khan. The supporters clashed in the presence of the leaders in the streets of Hummayunnagar. The fight was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the workers are engaged in a fierce fight.

There are reports that five people suffered injuries in the incident. Majid Hussain alleged that the incident occurred after the party workers were attacked and stones were pelted at them.

The incident occurred reportedly occurred in the Bank Colony area in Humayyunnagar on Monday (October 8) when Congress leader Feroz Khan was gathering information about the ongoing construction projects in the area from the locals, said Majid Hussain. He further said that Feroz Khan was roaming in the area accompanied by the rowdy-sheeters and trying to intimidate the locals.

A video of the violent clash which broke out between the workers has surfaced on social media and the video shows that one of the workers snatched a stick from a female police officer and attacked another worker. The fight escalated and it can also be seen in the video that Majid Hussain and Feroz Khan also engaged in a heated debate after the fight broke out. The leaders are also seen threatening each other and also hurling abuses at each other.

Majid Hussain said that he reached the spot to confront Feroz Khan for threatening the locals with the help of the rowdy-sheeters. Majid Hussain said that though the clash broke out on Monday, the incident was triggered two days ago. He said that Feroz Khan along with the goons threatened a contractor in the vicinity and demanded money from the contractor, after which Majid Hussain said that he decided to confront Feroz Khan for the same.

The police had a hard time in separating the fighting workers and supporters of both the leaders. It can be seen in the video that the police officers are trying their best to disperse the crowd and control the situation. The leaders and workers of both the parties reached the police station to register complaints in connection with the incident. There are no reports of any arrests or police action into the matter.