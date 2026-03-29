Video: Vijay Picks Driver’s Son As Candidate, Emotional Scene Goes Viral

Ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, actor-turned-politician Vijay has formally launched his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), into the electoral fray. At a high-profile event in Chennai, he unveiled candidates for all 234 constituencies, signalling an aggressive statewide push.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Vijay also declared that he will contest from two seats, Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East, indicating his strategy to strengthen his footprint in both northern and central Tamil Nadu. In his speech, he positioned the upcoming polls as a direct fight between his “people’s alliance” and the coalition led by M. K. Stalin, taking a clear swipe at the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The candidate list features names like Anand from T. Nagar, Adav Arjun from Villivakkam, and Rajmohan from Egmore. Vijay described his nominees as “guardians of the people” and pledged to deliver clean and transparent governance.

A touching moment during the event saw Vijay announce a ticket for Shabarinathan, son of his long-time driver Rajendran. The emotional scene, where both father and son were seen in tears, drew loud applause and highlighted Vijay’s message of loyalty and inclusivity.

TVK also rolled out an ambitious set of promises, including strict measures to create a drug-free state, education loans up to Rs 20 lakh without collateral, and unemployment assistance for youth. The party further pledged 75% local jobs in private companies, large-scale internship programmes, rural employment schemes, and interest-free loans for entrepreneurs.