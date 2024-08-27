 VIDEO: Vaishno Devi Underbridge In Ahmedabad Floods Due To Heavy Rains
VIDEO: Vaishno Devi Underbridge In Ahmedabad Floods Due To Heavy Rains

On Monday, extensive waterlogging occurred in several parts of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, due to heavy rainfall. People and vehicles were seen navigating through waters that reached their knees. Water stagnation has caused congestion in various parts of the city as well.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
Vaishno Devi Underbridge In Ahmedabad Floods | X

Ahmedabad: Vaishno Devi underpass flooding due to heavy rains in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has gone viral on social media. People were recording the incident as water gushed from the drain holes of the corresponding flyover, creating a scene resembling Niagara Falls.

Several regions in Gujarat experienced substantial rainfall on Monday, with Baroda recording the highest precipitation of 26 cm, as the India Meteorological Department reported.

IMD Reports

According to the IMD, Baroda received 26 cm, Ahmedabad 10 cm, Rajkot 9 cm, Bhuj 8 cm, Naliya 5 cm, Dwarka and Okha 3 cm each, and Porbandar 2 cm in the 12-hour period from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm on Monday.

Due to the ongoing heavy rain in Gujarat, State Education Minister Praful Pansheriya has declared that all primary schools in the state will be shut tomorrow, Tuesday. The IMD forecasted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Gujarat for the next 2–3 days.

Heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, caused severe waterlogging in numerous areas on Monday. Individuals and cars were observed moving through waters up to their knees. Waterlogging has led to traffic jams in multiple areas of the city as well.

Gujarat Floods: IMD Predicts More Rains In Coming Days; Over 17,000 Evacuated To Safer Spots As...
Gujarat Floods

Over the last 48 hours, the state has experienced significant precipitation, resulting in flooding in some areas of Gujarat and forcing hundreds of residents to relocate to safer places. The NDRF has carried out relief and rescue operations in Valsad due to heavy rainfall leading to flood-like conditions.

As of now, 17,827 individuals have been moved out, and 1,653 individuals have been saved in the area. According to reports by ANI, there are thirteen NDRF teams and twenty-two SDRF teams working in the affected districts for rescue and relief operations, as mentioned in the release.

Official Statement

At the meeting, Chief Minister Patel stressed the importance of safely evacuating people from low-lying areas. He directed district collectors and municipal commissioners to prioritise preventing the loss of life and livestock for the government. He also stressed the importance of saving individuals stuck in water and was informed about the progress of evacuation efforts.

