VIDEO: Uttarakhand Cop Quits Service, Hands Police Badge To CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke At Delhi Jantar Mantar

A former Uttarakhand Police personnel publicly announced his resignation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Friday, alleging irregularities in the police recruitment process and expressing dissatisfaction with the functioning of the force.

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Sher Singh, who was posted in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district before resigning, addressed the media and claimed that several other police personnel were also preparing to quit the service. He said he decided to leave the force after being disturbed by the police action during protests on March 20, alleging that women were subjected to a lathi-charge.

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"The incident deeply hurt me, and I decided to resign from the police service," Singh said.

He also levelled serious allegations regarding the police recruitment process, claiming that recruitment examination papers were being sold at grocery shops. However, these allegations have not been independently verified or officially confirmed.

Sher Singh further claimed that he feared being detained upon returning to Uttarakhand and alleged that attempts could be made to suppress his voice.

Addressing the gathering at Jantar Mantar, Singh said he now wanted to work for the people instead of providing security to political leaders. "I am with the people and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)," he said, adding that if raising one's voice for justice was considered rebellion, then he was prepared to be called a rebel.

After his speech, Singh removed the Uttarakhand Police badge from his shoulder and handed it over to CJP founder Abhijeet Deepke. A video of the incident has also surfaced online.

He further claimed that several other police personnel were unhappy with the prevailing situation and that more resignations could follow.

The Uttarakhand Police has not yet issued a detailed official response to Singh's allegations. Attempts to contact the Superintendent of Police, Pithoragarh, were unsuccessful, while officials indicated that a formal clarification may be issued later.