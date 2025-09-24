VIDEO: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Vows To Crush Cheating Mafia And 'Cheating Jihadists'

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami | X - @pushkardhami

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that after the strict anti-cheating law was implemented in the state, the coaching mafia and cheating mafia have joined hands to attempt a “cheating jihad.” But the government will, at any cost, crush these “cheating jihadists” to dust.

Meeting with BJP Office Bearers

Addressing a meeting of BJP office bearers on Wednesday, CM Dhami said that the state government has implemented the country’s best anti-cheating law to curb the cheating mafia. Since then, more than 100 cheating mafias have been sent to jail.

नकल जिहाद के प्रयास को राज्य में कभी सफल नहीं होने दिया जाएगा ! pic.twitter.com/zanlb2rZWb — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) September 24, 2025

With the government’s efforts, in the past four years, more than 25,000 youth have secured government jobs transparently. Now, young people are succeeding in multiple examinations through their hard work and talent.

निश्चित तौर पर आप सभी भारतीय जनता पार्टी की ‘अंत्योदय’ आधारित विचारधारा, संगठनात्मक मूल्यों और सरकार की जनकल्याणकारी नीतियों को समाज के अंतिम छोर पर खड़े व्यक्ति तक पहुँचाने का कार्य करेंगे।



भाजपा की कार्यशैली में पदानुक्रम के स्थान पर सेवा और समर्पण की भावना प्रमुख रहती है। यही… pic.twitter.com/h16SGyEaFv — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) September 24, 2025

Frustration Among Cheating Elements

However, some people are not able to digest the progress of the youth. Therefore, such mischievous elements are trying to unite and push the future of the youth into darkness.

He said that due to the government’s strictness, the cheating and coaching mafia, in frustration, are attempting to launch a “cheating jihad” in Devbhoomi (the holy land of Uttarakhand). Through this, even before investigations are completed, they are trying to create chaos in the state.

Stern Warning from CM

The Chief Minister gave a stern warning, saying that the government will not allow the intentions of such elements to succeed. The state government is determined to crush the exam mafias and “cheating jihadists” to dust at any cost. The government will not let any attempt of “cheating jihad” succeed.