Video: Tourists Scream In Panic As Leopard Jumps Onto Safari Bus At Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta Zoo

In a chilling video that surfaced on social media on Monday, a leopard was seen jumping and clutching onto a mini safari tourist bus at Bannerghatta National Park in Bengaluru.

As per reports, the incident occurred when the driver stopped to provide a closer view of the surroundings, only for the wild cat to leap onto the bus, peering through the windows and sending passengers into a state of panic.

The incident was captured on video and later posted on Instagram on October 7 by Karnataka Portfolio.

Come face-to-face with leopards in its near-natural habitat at Bannerghatta Biological Park #Bengaluru. Its the only 🐆 🐆 🐆 safari in #India!! Visit soon, except Tuesdays, before they come visit an enclave near you 🙀 pic.twitter.com/eS7FZaKR0N — Anil Budur Lulla (@anil_lulla) October 6, 2024

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, but the encounter shook everyone onboard the tourist bus.

The caption accompanying the video posted on Instagram read: "A leopard at Bannerghatta National Park recently jumped onto the window of a jungle safari bus, creating a moment of both awe and fear for the passengers inside. The wild cat’s sudden appearance startled everyone, as it leapt onto the bus window, gazing directly at the people inside. Though the glass windows ensured their safety, the close encounter left the visitors in shock and wonder, giving them a rare and thrilling experience of wildlife. This incident highlights the unpredictable nature of the jungle and the excitement that comes with a safari adventure in such a biodiverse park.”

Since its posting, the 21-second video has gained thousands of views.

This is not the first time that a wild cat has approached a safari vehicle.

Last year, a video shared on Instagram by Casey Cooper showed a cheetah climbing onto the open roof of a safari vehicle during a tour in Serengeti National Park, Africa, resulting in a similarly close encounter.

The Free Press Journal cannot independently verify the authenticity, timing, or location of the viral video.