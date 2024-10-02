Bengaluru: Video Shows BMTC Conductor Thrashing Passenger After Heated Argument On Moving Bus In Shivaji Nagar

@karnatakaportf

A video that surfaced on social media showed a BMTC bus driver raining blows on a passenger in Bengaluru after a heated argument broke out between them. As per reports, the incident took place on Tuesday morning during a journey from Trinity Circle to Shivaji Nagar on BMTC Bus Route No. 314.

The heated argument, as per reports, escalated after both the passenger and conductor allegedly abused each other. Moments later, the enraged bus conductor couldn’t control his temper and started thrashing the passenger.

The whole incident was captured on video and uploaded on X by a passenger present inside the bus at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, as the video spread on social media netizens were outraged and expressed concerns over the rise in such incidents in the city.

This incident comes on the heels of another violent episode which reportedly took place on October 1 in which a bus conductor was brutally stabbed at the ITPL bus top near Whitefield. The victim identified as Yogesh was attacked by an unknown man in broad daylight and in the presence of horrfified passengers.

The attacker stabbed Yogesh multiple times before smashing the glass of the bus with a hammer. As per reports, the terrified passengers screamed and fled the bus as the situation deteriorated and got out of control.

The bus conductor who sustained severe injuries was admitted to a nearby hospital and his condition was said to critical.

These back-to-back incidents have left many in Bengaluru worried and concerned about both passenger safety and "growing agitation" among government employees working for BMTC.