 Bengaluru Road Rage: Jharkhand Man, Fired From Job Recently, Stabs BMTC Bus Conductor, Vandalises Vehicle; Shocking Video Surfaces
Bengaluru Road Rage: Jharkhand Man, Fired From Job Recently, Stabs BMTC Bus Conductor, Vandalises Vehicle; Shocking Video Surfaces

The incident took place when 45-year-old Yogesh asked Harsh Sinha, a 25-year-old man from Jharkhand, to move away from the footboard for safety while the bus was moving.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 11:37 AM IST
Bengaluru: A disturbing incident occurred near the Whitefield police station in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening, where a BMTC Volvo bus conductor, Yogesh, was stabbed by a passenger after being warned to step away from the door. The incident reportedly took place when 45-year-old Yogesh asked Harsh Sinha, a 25-year-old man from Jharkhand, to move away from the footboard for safety while the bus was moving.

Video Shows Man Vandalising Bus

According to a Times Now report, Sinha attacked and stabbed the conductor in the stomach in a fit of rage. Passengers quickly reacted by locking the accused inside the bus. A video surfaced on the internet shows Sinha frantically trying to escape by breaking the bus windows and doors, causing panic among commuters. Sinha was working at a BPO in Bengaluru, and was fired from his job on September 20, which may have contributed to his aggressive outburst.

Passengers however managed to detain Sinha and handed him over to the Whitefield police. The conductor, Yogesh was rushed for medical treatment and local police are currently investigating the incident.

Shocking Video: Bengaluru School Bus Attacked By Men In Scorpio With Children Inside
This stabbing comes just weeks after another violent bus-related event in Bengaluru. A school bus from Treamis School in Electronic City was attacked by a group of people on Route 35.

On September 17, around 4 pm, a Scorpio vehicle blocked the bus's path, and the attackers broke the driver’s window with a metal object while attempting to enter the bus. Although none of the children on board were harmed, the attack left them frightened.

The Hebbagudi police have launched an investigation into the school bus attack, but no motives or suspects have been confirmed yet. More details are expected as the investigation unfolds.

