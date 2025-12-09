 VIDEO: TMC Protests In Kolkata & Delhi Over PM Modi’s ‘Bankim Da’ Remark
In Kolkata, TMC ministers Chandrima Bhattacharya and Shashi Panja led the rally with a cutout of Constitution and several questions about ‘step-motherly’ attitude of the central government and claimed that the people of Bengal will not accept ‘Bankim da’ comment.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 10:15 PM IST
article-image
TMC Protests In Kolkata & Delhi Over PM Modi’s ‘Bankim Da’ Remark | ANI

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday held protests in both Kolkata and at the national capital over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Bankim da’ comment.

“On December 9 1946 the first meeting was held over a draft of the Constitution. Now the Constitution is in danger. So, we had taken to the streets protesting against the central government’s financial and political encroachments on the state,” said Chandrima.

TMC MP Rachana Banerjee outside the Parliament alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) always ‘insults’ the saints of Bengal for which they held a silent protest with a picture of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from a public rally at Cooch Behar in North Bengal urged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi should immediately apologize for insulting Bengal’s icon Rishi Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.

“You (BJP) were not even born when the country won its freedom. And yesterday, you (Modi) referred to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay as ‘Bankim da’, as if it were some casual joke. You did not even show him the minimum respect he deserves! You should apologize for this from the nation,” said Mamata.

