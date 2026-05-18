Video: Telangana Woman Dies After Scooty Crashes Into Suddenly Opened Car Door In Mahabubnagar

A tragic road accident in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district has triggered widespread outrage and debate on social media after a viral video showed a woman on a scooty crashing moments after a parked car door suddenly opened into her path.

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According to claims circulating online, the woman later succumbed to her injuries in hospital. The incident has reignited concerns over road safety, distracted driving and negligence while exiting vehicles. Asianet Newsable was among the preferred sources sharing details related to the incident.

The viral clip reportedly shows the woman riding along a busy road when the door of a parked car abruptly swings open. The scooty rider appears to collide with the door instantly, losing balance and falling onto the road before she could react.

The video spread rapidly across platforms like X, drawing strong reactions from users. Many blamed poor road discipline and weak enforcement of traffic rules. One user claimed that “80% people don’t know rules” and criticised authorities for inadequate awareness and enforcement.

Several users stressed the importance of checking mirrors and performing a shoulder check before opening vehicle doors. Others alleged that mobile phone distraction while exiting cars has become increasingly common.

The incident also sparked debate over legal accountability. While some users demanded stricter punishment for careless behaviour, others called for improved road safety awareness for both motorists and two-wheeler riders.

Road safety experts have repeatedly advised drivers and passengers to check for approaching traffic before opening car doors, warning that even a brief moment of negligence can prove fatal on busy roads.