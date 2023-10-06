Video: Telangana HM Mahmood Ali Slaps Gunman For Delay In Arranging Bouquet To Wish Minister Srinivas Yadhav On His Birthday

Home Minister Mahmood Ali on Friday lost his temper and raised his hand on his gunman for failing to procure a bouquet to wish Minister Srinivas Yadhav on his birthday. The incident, which unfolded today, created a momentary unease at the venue.

The Video

It looks like the Home Minister had intended to extend birthday greetings to Minister Yadhav with a bouquet, but the absence of the floral arrangement appeared to have triggered his frustration. The heated exchange between Minister Mahmood Ali and his security personnel, was caught on camera. The video has surfaced over the internet and is raising eyebrows over the insensitive behavior by the minister.

It remains to be seen how this incident will be addressed by the concerned authorities, as it highlights an unexpected breach of decorum by a person in the government. Further details are awaited as the situation unfolds.

