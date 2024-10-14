Video: Telangana Cop Shoots Self Dead With Service Rifle While On Duty In Mahabubabad; Probe Underway

@yasarullah |

In a shocking incident, a 58-year-old Armed Reserve Police head constable, identified as G Srinivas died after he shot himself in the chest with his service weapon at the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) in Telangana’s Mahabubabad on Sunday evening.

A purported video of the incident has now surfaced on social media which shows Srinivas falling from the chair after he shoots himself with the self-loading rifle.

As per reports, the deceased cop was a native of Warangal. At the time of the incident, Srinivas was on security duty at the strong room of the Treasury at the IDOC.

Other cops who were present inside the building rushed to the spot after hearing gunshots only to find Srinivas lying motionless in a pool of blood.

No suicide note found at the spot

As of now, it is not known why Srinivas took such a drastic step to end his life. No suicide note has been found yet.

The cop’s body was shifted to the government hospital for postmortem.

Counselling services currently being provided to cop's coworkers

As per reports, the shocking incident has raised concerns within the police department and in light of the harrowing suicide counselling services are being provided to Srinivas' coworkers.

Meanwhile, a case was registered in the matter and an investigation is underway to determine the reasons that led Srinivas to take his own life.