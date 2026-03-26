Video: Teacher Caught Molesting Class 10 Student In Computer Lab Of Zilla Parishad School In Telangana's Narayanpet

A school teacher allegedly molested a Class 10 girl student in the computer lab of a Zilla Parishad High School in Telangana’s Narayanpet district.

According to reports, the incident took place at a Zilla Parishad High School in Maddur mandal, where the student was allegedly subjected to inappropriate behaviour by a teacher identified as Swami. The incident reportedly occurred on the 7th of this month, when the student was called to the computer lab. The alleged act was captured on CCTV, and the footage has since surfaced.

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There are allegations that local officials, including the Mandal Education Officer (MEO), the headmaster, and some village elders, attempted to suppress the matter after it came to light. Local political leaders are also said to have intervened and spoken to the student’s family and the accused teacher.

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In a separate but related development highlighting crimes against minors, a court in Wanaparthy district sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a Class 9 student. The verdict was delivered by Principal District Judge MR Sunitha, according to Superintendent of Police Sunitha Reddy.

Authorities are expected to initiate further action in the school incident as investigations continue.