 Video: Teacher Caught Molesting Class 10 Student In Computer Lab Of Zilla Parishad School In Telangana's Narayanpet
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HomeIndiaVideo: Teacher Caught Molesting Class 10 Student In Computer Lab Of Zilla Parishad School In Telangana's Narayanpet

Video: Teacher Caught Molesting Class 10 Student In Computer Lab Of Zilla Parishad School In Telangana's Narayanpet

A teacher in Telangana’s Narayanpet district has been accused of inappropriate behaviour with a Class 10 student, with the incident captured on CCTV. Allegations suggest attempts to suppress the case by local officials. In a separate case, a court sentenced a man to 20 years in jail for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, March 26, 2026, 11:29 AM IST
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A school teacher allegedly molested a Class 10 girl student in the computer lab of a Zilla Parishad High School in Telangana’s Narayanpet district.

According to reports, the incident took place at a Zilla Parishad High School in Maddur mandal, where the student was allegedly subjected to inappropriate behaviour by a teacher identified as Swami. The incident reportedly occurred on the 7th of this month, when the student was called to the computer lab. The alleged act was captured on CCTV, and the footage has since surfaced.

There are allegations that local officials, including the Mandal Education Officer (MEO), the headmaster, and some village elders, attempted to suppress the matter after it came to light. Local political leaders are also said to have intervened and spoken to the student’s family and the accused teacher.

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In a separate but related development highlighting crimes against minors, a court in Wanaparthy district sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a Class 9 student. The verdict was delivered by Principal District Judge MR Sunitha, according to Superintendent of Police Sunitha Reddy.

Authorities are expected to initiate further action in the school incident as investigations continue.

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