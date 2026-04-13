Video: Stray Dog Attacks Biker In Rajasthan's Tonk, Locals Step In For Rescue | X @scribe_prashant

Mumbai: A disturbing video from Tonk, Rajasthan, has gone viral, showing a stray dog attacking a man riding his bike on a quiet residential street. The clip captures the panic that ensued after the dog bit the man - his screams, his desperate attempts to free himself from the dog’s jaws, and the eventual aid provided by people. The video has led to widespread concern over rising stray dog attacks, raising a fundamental question posed by journalist Prashant Kumar: What is the solution to this menace?

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How Did The Incident Unfold?

The entire incident, captured on CCTV, clearly shows how everything unfolded. On the morning of 10 April, at around 7:30 a.m., on a quiet, empty road with no one in sight, a man is seen riding his bike toward his destination. After noticing a stray dog in the middle of the road, the biker decides to go around it. As he does so, the dog and the biker exchange glances when, suddenly, the dog attacks him, attempting to bring him down by biting his leg, causing him to fall off the vehicle.

Screams filled the once-silent road as soon as the biker was bitten. After biting the man's leg, the dog shifted its attention to his hands as he tried to free himself from its grip. However, it was all in vain, as the dog did not let go. The screams shattered the silence and drew the attention of nearby residents.

Upon hearing the cries, people rushed to the man’s rescue with sticks and were able to free him from the dog’s grip.

Questions Raised On The Stray Dog Menace

The incident has shed light on why such attacks continue to occur and what measures should be taken to address the issue and reduce public suffering. It has also reignited discussions around the Supreme Court’s stance on the stray dog menace.

The Case Of Lucknow

A disturbing video from Lucknow has gone viral, showing two stray dogs attacking a young boy on a quiet residential street. CCTV footage captures the child walking alone when the dogs suddenly chase and pounce on him. He falls to the ground, screaming “Papa, Papa,” as the dogs continue mauling him.

A man from a nearby area quickly rushes in and intervenes, managing to chase the dogs away and prevent the attack from turning fatal. It remains unclear whether the child provoked the dogs or if the attack was unprovoked, adding to public concern.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage on social media, with many users demanding stricter stray dog management measures. Some have called for relocating stray dogs to shelters, reflecting growing frustration over repeated attacks, especially involving children.