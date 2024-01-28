Video: Stage Collapses During SBSP Rally In UP's Sitapur, Party Chief OP Rajbhar Escapes Unhurt

During a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, a section of the stage collapsed during the event hosted by Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) Chief OP Rajbhar. The rear portion of the stage gave way suddenly, causing those standing behind Rajbhar to fall. However, the front part of the stage, where Rajbhar was seated, remained intact. Rajbhar escaped unhurt in this accident.

Following the collapse, Rajbhar remained unmoved in his chair, observing the fallen section of the stage along with the people.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Stage collapsed during a public meeting of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) Chief OP Rajbhar in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur.



More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/zWE1uMTESR — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024

The SBSP, which is part of the NDA alliance led by the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, saw Rajbhar initially contesting the recent assembly polls in partnership with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. However, he later shifted allegiance and joined the NDA.

End of INDIA alliance: Rajbhar on Nitish exit

Reacting to Nitish Kumar switching sides to join the NDA, Rajbhar said, "The game of INDIA alliance is now over. Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar have already parted ways, now it is Arvind Kejriwal's turn."

Rajbhar also reacted to Akhilesh Yadav announcing alliance with the Congress and giving it 11 seats to contest in UP in Lok Sabha elections. Rajbhar said that Akhilesh Yadav had already said that it was his mistake to contest with Congress in the year 2017. "He said Congress does not have its own votes. Now where did Congress get votes from? This is the complusion and struggle of Akhilesh Yadav. That is why he keeps complaining by posting on X," Rajbhar said.