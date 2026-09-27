VIDEO: Speeding Thar Hits Stationary E-Rickshaw In Moradabad, Driver Dies

A 42-year-old e-rickshaw driver was killed after a speeding Thar SUV rammed into his vehicle from behind on a waterlogged highway in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district on Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred in the Bilari police station area amid heavy rainfall.

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According to CCTV footage, the incident took place around 3 pm near the block office in Rustam Nagar Sahaspur. The highway was waterlogged due to heavy rain when e-rickshaw driver Mohammad Nazim, a resident of Rustam Nagar Sahaspur, had stopped his vehicle near Ayesha Masjid.

A high-speed Thar SUV approaching from behind suddenly lost control and crashed into the stationary e-rickshaw. The impact was so severe that the e-rickshaw was thrown into the air and completely mangled.

After the collision, the Thar driver reportedly stepped out of the vehicle and, with the help of local residents, took the critically injured Nazim to a community health centre. However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

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The driver allegedly fled the spot soon after Nazim was declared dead, apparently fearing legal action.

Nazim is survived by his wife and three daughters. Police have conducted the inquest and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Police are now scanning the CCTV footage that has surfaced online to identify and trace the absconding Thar driver. Further action will be taken after the driver is identified, officials said.