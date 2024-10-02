 VIDEO: Speeding Mahindra Thar Crushes Bike Rider To Death In Middle Of Road In UP's Baghpat
It can be seen in the video that the speeding SUV smashed the bike rider who stopped in the middle of the road. There are reports that the young man lost his life due to the impact.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 07:55 PM IST
article-image
Mahindra Thar Crushes Bike Rider To Death |

Baghpat: In a shocking incident, a Thar driver crushed a young man riding a bike in the middle of the road in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. The shocking incident was caught on CCTV camera installed in the area and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the speeding SUV smashed the bike rider who stopped in the middle of the road. There are reports that the young man lost his life due to the impact.

The incident reportedly occurred in front of the Baraut CO office. It can be seen in the video that the biker is trying to cross the road and was stuck in the middle of the road for reasons unknown. The speeding black-coloured Mahindra Thar smashed in to the bike and fled the spot after knocking down the bike driver.

There are reports that the biker died in the accident. The video of the tragic accident is going viral on social media. The internet users are claiming that the bike rider was at fault. One of the users said, "Galti bike Wale ki thi pr gyan dene sb thar Wale ko ayegey". (The mistake was the biker's, but everyone will come to give advice to the one driving the Thar).

article-image

Another user said, "Thar driver ne nahi kuchla yuvak zindagi se pareshan tha isliye thar ke agey kuda aur ruk gya". (The Thar driver didn't run over the young man; the youth was troubled with life, which is why he jumped in front of the Thar and stopped). There are no reports of any police action in connection with the matter.

