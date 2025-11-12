 VIDEO Shows Tribal Children Wading Through Muddy Roads To Reach School In AP's Vizianagaram
Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
Tribal Children Wading Through Muddy Roads To Reach School | X/@TeluguScribe

Vizianagaram: A disturbing incident has come to light from Andhra Pradesh. A video has surfaced showing young schoolchildren from Chinnagudem and Errodlapalem tribal villages in Bondapalli Mandal, Vizianagaram district, struggling to walk through muddy roads.

The footage shows the children wading through knee-deep mud to reach their school. Reportedly, they have to walk around three kilometres through the slush every day. Residents have repeatedly demanded proper road facilities, but their pleas remain unaddressed.

In the video, the small children, dressed in their school uniforms, can be seen trying to balance themselves as they make their way along the muddy track. Many of them are barefoot. Before entering the school premises, the children can be seen washing their feet in a large puddle before entering the school.

 Earlier on Monday, tribals from Chinnagudem and nearby villages in Bondapalli mandal of Vizianagaram district staged a protest demanding proper road connectivity, according to a Times of India report.

Locals claim that, apart from children, patients and pregnant women also face serious risks due to the lack of ambulance access in these villages. The earlier gravel roads leading to nearby hilltop settlements have reportedly been washed away during the rains.

