Video Shows MCD Demolishing Property Linked To Accused In Uttam Nagar Murder Case |

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday carried out a bulldozer action against a property allegedly linked to an accused in the Uttam Nagar murder case that took place during Holi celebrations. Officials said the structure belonged to or was associated with Nizamuddin, one of the accused in the case.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bulldozer Action Against Accused’s Property

According to civic officials, the demolition drive was conducted against the property connected to Nizamuddin as authorities intensified action following the killing of 25-year-old Tarun Kumar. The move comes amid heightened tensions in the area after the violent clash that occurred during Holi festivities.

Seven Arrested So Far, Probe Underway

Police said seven people, including a minor, have been apprehended in connection with the case so far. Authorities added that further investigation is underway to identify other individuals allegedly involved in the incident.

Family Demands Encounter For Accused

Meanwhile, the victim’s elder brother Arun Kumar demanded strict action against those responsible for the killing. He alleged that the clash began after a balloon slipped from a child’s hand and landed on a woman, which triggered an argument that escalated into violence.

Claiming that around 20–25 people were involved in the clash, Arun Kumar said the family wants stronger action against the accused and questioned the police investigation.

Senior Officers Visit Area, Security Tightened

Following the incident, Special Commissioner of Police Madhupur Tiwari visited Uttam Nagar to meet the victim’s family. A heavy police presence, along with personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAF), has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Murder Case Registered After Victim’s Death

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh, the clash broke out between two communities during Holi celebrations. Tarun Kumar was critically injured in the violence and later succumbed to his injuries around 12 noon on Thursday.

Police initially registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, which was later upgraded to murder following his death.

Delhi CM Condemns Killing

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta condemned the incident, calling the killing “heartbreaking and reprehensible.” In a post on X, she said the government has a zero-tolerance policy toward violent crimes and directed authorities to ensure the immediate arrest of all accused.

Gupta also assured the victim’s family that the Delhi government would extend full support and ensure justice.