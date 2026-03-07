Delhi Shocker: Mob Vandalises, Sets House Ablaze In Uttam Nagar After Man Dies Following Holi Clash; Viral Video Surfaces

Tensions flared in Uttam Nagar, southwest New Delhi, after a mob vandalised and allegedly set fire to a house linked to suspects in the killing of a 26-year-old man during Holi celebrations. Viral videos circulating online show a large crowd storming the property, throwing household items into the street and setting them ablaze amid heightened communal tensions.

Viral Video Shows Mob Vandalising House

Videos shared on social media appears to show a group of men forcing their way into a house located in a narrow lane of a JJ Colony area in Uttam Nagar.

In the video, members of the crowd can be seen pulling furniture, bedding, plastic chairs and other household belongings out of the house and throwing them onto the street. Several individuals are also seen smashing items and damaging parts of the property.

At one point in the video, a flammable liquid is allegedly poured over the pile of belongings before it is set on fire, sending thick black smoke into the air as the flames spread.

Holi Dispute Triggered Fatal Clash

The violence follows a clash between two neighbouring families in Uttam Nagar during Holi celebrations on March 4.

According to police, the dispute began after an 11-year-old girl accidentally splashed coloured water on a woman using a water balloon, sparking an argument between the two families.

Members of both households soon gathered on the street, and the confrontation escalated into a physical fight. Eight people were injured in the clash.

During the altercation, Tarun (26) sustained serious injuries. He was admitted to hospital but died during treatment on March 5, after which police added murder charges to the case.

Seven People Arrested, Including Minor

Police have so far apprehended seven individuals, including six adults and one minor, in connection with Tarun’s death.

The accused have been identified as Umardeen (49), Jummadeen (36), Kamruddin (36), Mustaque (46), Muzzafar (25), Tahir (18) and a minor.

An FIR was initially registered under sections related to attempted culpable homicide and common intention under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, before being upgraded to a murder case following Tarun’s death.

Protests, Vehicles Set On Fire

The incident caused protests in the area, with reports of vehicles being vandalised and set ablaze.

Members of groups such as Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad reportedly staged demonstrations near Uttam Nagar East Metro Station, blocking a main road and causing traffic disruption while demanding strict action against those involved in the killing.

Police later used mild force to disperse the protesters after repeated appeals failed to clear the road.

Heavy Security Deployed

Authorities have since deployed additional police and paramilitary personnel in Uttam Nagar to prevent further escalation.

Officials have appealed to residents to maintain peace and avoid spreading rumours on social media, warning that strict action will be taken against those attempting to disturb law and order.

Police said the situation in the area is currently under control, though tensions remain high.