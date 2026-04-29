VIDEO Shows Massive Fire At Ghaziabad's Green Avenue Society Flat In Indirapuram; Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

PTI

Indirapuram: A fire incident has been reported from Ghaziabad. A massive fire broke out in a residential flat at Gaur Green Avenue Society in the Abhay Khand area of Indirapuram on Wednesday morning, triggering panic among residents. The fire broke out at the ninth floor.

Firefighting teams rushed to the spot shortly after receiving the alert and multiple fire tenders have been deployed to douse the fire, reported India Today.

According to preliminary information, the blaze erupted inside a flat in the private housing society, with plumes of smoke seen billowing from the building.

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The exact cause of the fire and the extent of the damage it caused have not been reported.

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‘Around 10–12 flats have been gutted in the fire. Maybe there was some electricity issue. I do not have full information,’ a resident was quoted as saying by India Today.

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Reportedly, firefighting operations are currently underway. There is no immediate confirmation of injuries or casualties.