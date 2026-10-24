Video Shows Helicopter Making Precautionary Landing At Uttarakhand Stadium After Technical Snag, All Passengers Safe

A helicopter carrying five passengers from Mumbai and a pilot made a precautionary landing at Bauradi Stadium in New Tehri, Uttarakhand, on Saturday morning after developing a technical snag while travelling from Dehradun towards Kedarnath. All six people on board were reported safe, with no injuries or damage reported.

The incident occurred around 7 am to 7.15 am on October 24, 2026, when the Trans Bharat Aviation helicopter was flying from Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun towards Guptkashi and Kedarnath.

Video Shows Helicopter Landing At Bauradi Stadium

A video of the incident shows the helicopter coming down at Bauradi Stadium, briefly alarming people in the vicinity. Locals out for their morning walks and children playing at the stadium reportedly scrambled to safety as the aircraft approached the ground.

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Despite the brief scare, the landing was completed safely, and no casualties or damage on the ground were reported.

Technical Snag Prompts Precautionary Landing

According to officials, the helicopter developed a technical issue during the journey, prompting the pilot to make a precautionary landing at the stadium. Some reports described the issue as a warning light or technical fault.

Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) CEO Prateek Jain and the pilot confirmed that the landing was a precautionary measure taken after the technical snag was detected. All five passengers and the pilot were unharmed.

Helicopter Resumes Journey Towards Kedarnath

Following the landing, the pilot coordinated over the phone to address the issue and carry out the necessary checks. The helicopter took off again after around 30 to 35 minutes and resumed its journey towards Guptkashi and Kedarnath.

No further complications were reported after the flight resumed.