Bihar Tragedy: Flood Relief Food Packet Dropped From IAF Helicopter Allegedly Kills Man, Woman & 2 Children Injured | X/@PROdefprayagraj

Patna: A flood relief operation turned tragic in Bihar’s Saran district on Friday after a food packet allegedly dropped from an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter struck a 62-year-old local hawker on the head, killing him. The incident took place in Parshurampur village under Amnour block, where thousands of flood-affected residents have been forced to leave their homes and take shelter on embankments.

The deceased was identified as Anil Kumar Singh, alias Appu Singh, reported The Times of India. Amnour SHO Vimlesh Kumar said Anil was going to collect relief material when the incident occurred. However, he added that the exact cause of his death would be established after the post-mortem examination.

What Exactly Happened?

According to Anil’s family, he had finished lunch and was sitting outside his house when the helicopter began dropping relief packets, reportedly weighing around 5 kg each. One of the packets allegedly fell directly on his head, causing him to collapse.

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His son claimed that another packet later landed on Anil’s chest and alleged that he died on the spot. The circumstances surrounding his death are expected to be clarified through the post-mortem report.

A video recorded before the incident has also surfaced online, purportedly showing villagers running behind the helicopter as it flew at a low altitude while relief packets were being dropped.

Woman & 2 Children Injured

In a separate incident during the same aerial relief operation, a woman and her two children were injured in the same village while waiting for relief material. The woman was identified as 45-year-old Vimla Devi, wife of Badri Sah.

According to her family, Vimla was standing on the roof of her house with her two children when the helicopter came close to the building. The family alleged that the force generated by the helicopter affected those standing on the rooftop, causing Vimla to sustain an injury to her leg and both children to suffer injuries. The three injured persons were then taken to Chhapra Sadar Hospital, where they were admitted for treatment.

Flood-Hit Residents Depend On Relief

The incidents occurred as flood-hit areas of Saran continue to face difficult conditions, with residents dependent on aerial and other relief operations for essential supplies. Authorities are expected to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident and the injuries reported during the relief operation.