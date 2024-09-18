Video Shows BJP Ward Councillor Pointing Gun At Shopkeeper In Muzaffarpur; 'CM Nitish Has Become Helpless, Powerless,' Says Tejashwi Yadav

@yadavtejashwi

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday after a video, doing rounds on social media, showed a BJP ward councillor threatening, beating, and pointing a gun at a shopkeeper in Muzaffarpur.

In a post on X, Yadav alleged extortion as the reason behind the incident and attacked the BJP saying it was their work culture under the leadership of PM Modi. Further, taking potshots at Kumar, the RJD leader called him helpless and powerless.

“See how BJP leaders are openly barging into shops and pointing guns at businessmen. They are abusing and beating them. If they don't pay extortion money, they will shut down their business.This is the work culture of BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The bigger the goon, rapist, criminal and swindler, the bigger leader he is. This is their Mangalraj. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has become helpless and powerless. Criminals are creating havoc. Is this not hooliganism protected, supported and sponsored by the government?” Yadav wrote in Hindi.

देखिए- खुलेआम कैसे बीजेपी नेता दुकानों में घुस व्यवसायियों पर पिस्तौल तान दे रहे है। गाली-गलौज के साथ मार-पीट कर रहे है। रंगदारी नहीं तो धंधा बंद।



प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अगुवाई में बीजेपी की यही कार्य संस्कृति है। जो जितना बड़ा गुंडा, बलात्कारी, अपराधी और रंगबाज़ वो उतना… pic.twitter.com/3omXcGgq2Q — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 18, 2024

The entire matter came to light after a CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media.

In the video, the ward councillor along with his henchmen can be seen abusing, thrashing and pointing a gun at the shopkeeper.

The incident took place at SK Trades Hardware shop located at Gobarsahi Chowk in ​​Muzaffarpur when ward no. 10 councillor Abhimanyu Chauhan arrived there on Tuesday with several of his henchmen and started abusing and assaulting his neighbouring shopkeeper.

In a fit of rage, Chauhan took out his pistol from his waist and pointed it at the shopkeeper, but the ward councilor did not know that all his actions were being captured with audio in the CCTV installed in the shop.

As per reports, the local people intervened and pacified the matter.

FIR registered in the matter

The shopkeeper, identified as Jitendra Kumar, a resident of the Karja police station area, has filed an FIR in the matter against Chauhan and many others.

Currently, the police have started an investigation into the matter and are trying to ascertain what led to the scuffle triggering the ward concuiller to take out his gun and threaten the shopkeeper.