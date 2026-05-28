Video: Several Injured After Ride Breaks Down At Amusement Park In Kerala's Venjarammoodu

At least five people sustained injuries after a ride broke down at an amusement park in Venjarammoodu near Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

According to news agency PTI, the ride collapsed after a malfunction while people were riding it.

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According to officials, the ride malfunctioned while in operation, causing it to collapse.

A video of the incident has emerged on social media showing the moment when the ride collapsed, leaving the riders in shock.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, and their conditions are said to be not serious.

According to reports, the police have launched an investigation to find out the cause of the breakdown.