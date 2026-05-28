 Video: Several Injured After Ride Breaks Down At Amusement Park In Kerala's Venjarammoodu
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Video: Several Injured After Ride Breaks Down At Amusement Park In Kerala's Venjarammoodu

At least five people were injured after an amusement park ride malfunctioned and collapsed in Venjarammoodu near Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Thursday. A video of the incident surfaced online, capturing the moment the ride broke down. The injured were hospitalised and are reportedly out of danger. Police have launched an investigation into the cause.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, May 28, 2026, 05:08 PM IST
Video: Several Injured After Ride Breaks Down At Amusement Park In Kerala's Venjarammoodu

At least five people sustained injuries after a ride broke down at an amusement park in Venjarammoodu near Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

According to news agency PTI, the ride collapsed after a malfunction while people were riding it.

According to officials, the ride malfunctioned while in operation, causing it to collapse.

A video of the incident has emerged on social media showing the moment when the ride collapsed, leaving the riders in shock.

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The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, and their conditions are said to be not serious.

According to reports, the police have launched an investigation to find out the cause of the breakdown.

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