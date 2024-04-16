 Video: Roofs Of Houses Found Stacked With Stones Ahead Of Ram Navami In Ranchi; Cops Send Notice To Owners
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Roofs Of Houses Found Stacked With Stones Ahead Of Ram Navami In Ranchi; Cops Send Notice To Owners

Video: Roofs Of Houses Found Stacked With Stones Ahead Of Ram Navami In Ranchi; Cops Send Notice To Owners

Keeping past incidents of violence in mind, Ranchi police are on high alert for Ram Navami

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 04:23 PM IST
article-image
X

During surveillance through drones to ensure no untoward incidents take place during Ram Navami processions in the city, Ranchi police on Tuesday discovered stones placed on the roofs of eight houses near Hindpithi and Daily Market areas. As per reports, notices have been sent to the owners of these houses. 

Reports suggest that DSP Soyi instructed homeowners to remove stones from their roofs and warned them if any dispute arises during the procession, they will be held accountable. 

Ranchi on high alert

Keeping past incidents of violence in mind, Ranchi police are on high alert for Ram Navami.

As per reports, SSP Chandan Sinha ordered the City SP and Rural SP to personally patrol the entire region, marking sensitive areas for deployment of personnel. 

Strict action will be taken by the respective station heads in case of any trouble in their areas.

In addition to this, police personnel stationed in the city control room have been instructed to monitor public activities closely. Any information from a locality should be immediately reported to the local station.

Read Also
Ram Navami 2024: Why Is The Festival Celebrated? Date, Significance, Rituals And Much More
article-image

Changes have been made to the traffic arrangements in the city for the immersion of Chaiti Durga Puja and Ram Navami. Changes in traffic arrangements have been implemented from 4 AM on Tuesday until 6 AM on April 17th.

These measures aim to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of Ram Navami processions, minimising any potential disruptions or incidents during the festivities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Kutch Police Apprehend Suspects In Salman Khan Residence Firing Case

West Kutch Police Apprehend Suspects In Salman Khan Residence Firing Case

'MVA Wanted To Ally With RPI After Talks With VBA Failed:' Ramdas Athawale On Alliance In...

'MVA Wanted To Ally With RPI After Talks With VBA Failed:' Ramdas Athawale On Alliance In...

Video: Roofs Of Houses Found Stacked With Stones Ahead Of Ram Navami In Ranchi; Cops Send Notice To...

Video: Roofs Of Houses Found Stacked With Stones Ahead Of Ram Navami In Ranchi; Cops Send Notice To...

Delhi Shocker: Man Opens Fire Indiscriminately Killing Cop & Injuring Another Youth; Later Shoots...

Delhi Shocker: Man Opens Fire Indiscriminately Killing Cop & Injuring Another Youth; Later Shoots...

Chattisgarh: Cops To Offer ₹5 Lakh Reward And Jobs For Inputs On Naxals

Chattisgarh: Cops To Offer ₹5 Lakh Reward And Jobs For Inputs On Naxals