Video: Roofs Of Houses Found Stacked With Stones Ahead Of Ram Navami In Ranchi; Cops Send Notice To Owners

X

During surveillance through drones to ensure no untoward incidents take place during Ram Navami processions in the city, Ranchi police on Tuesday discovered stones placed on the roofs of eight houses near Hindpithi and Daily Market areas. As per reports, notices have been sent to the owners of these houses.

Reports suggest that DSP Soyi instructed homeowners to remove stones from their roofs and warned them if any dispute arises during the procession, they will be held accountable.

Ranchi Police has discovered terraces of 10 houses stacked up with stones, with the help of drones just a day ahead of Ramnavami. You can take a guess about the community those 10 houses belong to. pic.twitter.com/lBI02enav6 — Ritik (@ThenNowForeve) April 16, 2024

Ranchi on high alert

Keeping past incidents of violence in mind, Ranchi police are on high alert for Ram Navami.

As per reports, SSP Chandan Sinha ordered the City SP and Rural SP to personally patrol the entire region, marking sensitive areas for deployment of personnel.

Strict action will be taken by the respective station heads in case of any trouble in their areas.

In addition to this, police personnel stationed in the city control room have been instructed to monitor public activities closely. Any information from a locality should be immediately reported to the local station.

Changes have been made to the traffic arrangements in the city for the immersion of Chaiti Durga Puja and Ram Navami. Changes in traffic arrangements have been implemented from 4 AM on Tuesday until 6 AM on April 17th.

These measures aim to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of Ram Navami processions, minimising any potential disruptions or incidents during the festivities.