Video: Road Caves In As School Bus Passes In Haridwar, Major Mishap Averted

A major accident was narrowly averted in Haridwar after a road suddenly caved in moments after a school bus carrying several children passed near Kotwali Nagar on Thursday.

The incident occurred on a stretch of road where sewer line work had reportedly been carried out a few days earlier. As the school bus approached the area, a portion of the road suddenly collapsed, causing one of the vehicle’s wheels to sink into the ground. The bus became unstable and tilted to one side.

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According to eyewitnesses, the driver immediately applied the brakes after noticing the sudden movement of the bus. His prompt action prevented the vehicle from moving further onto the collapsed section. The children were subsequently evacuated from the bus safely.

No one aboard the bus was injured in the incident. Locals said the situation could have turned serious had the bus travelled a little further before the driver brought it to a halt.

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The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at a nearby shop. The footage, which has since surfaced on social media, shows the road giving way as the school bus passes over it, with one of its wheels getting trapped in the collapsed portion.

The road had reportedly been repaired after the sewer line was laid, raising questions over the quality of the filling and restoration work. Locals have demanded an investigation and immediate repairs, along with an inspection of the construction quality.