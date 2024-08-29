 Video: Relatives Of Bride & Groom Attack Each Other With Stones, Sticks Over Fewer Mutton Pieces At Wedding In Telangana's Nizamabad; Case Registered
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Relatives Of Bride & Groom Attack Each Other With Stones, Sticks Over Fewer Mutton Pieces At Wedding In Telangana's Nizamabad; Case Registered

Video: Relatives Of Bride & Groom Attack Each Other With Stones, Sticks Over Fewer Mutton Pieces At Wedding In Telangana's Nizamabad; Case Registered

A wedding in Telangana’s Nizamabad took a violent turn when relatives of the bride and groom clashed over mutton during the wedding feast

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 07:40 PM IST
article-image
X

In a bizarre turn of events, a wedding in Telangana’s Nizamabad took a violent twist when relatives of the bride and groom clashed over the quantity of mutton served during the wedding feast. 

The incident, which occurred at a function hall in Navipet, led to injuries and a police case.

As per reports, tension brewed when some youths from the groom's side, dissatisfied with how much mutton they were served, confronted the waiters. The argument quickly escalated, with relatives from both sides getting involved. 

According to reports, the disagreement intensified when members of the bride’s family questioned the accusations. The situation spiralled out of control as both sides began attacking each other using cooking ladles, stones, and sticks.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: Love-Struck Gajraj Escapes With 6 Female Elephants In Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Found After 15-Day Search
Uttar Pradesh: Love-Struck Gajraj Escapes With 6 Female Elephants In Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Found After 15-Day Search
Global Fintech Fest 2024: PM Modi To Visit Maharashtra On August 30; Lay Foundation Stone Of Vadhvan Port & Other Key Projects
Global Fintech Fest 2024: PM Modi To Visit Maharashtra On August 30; Lay Foundation Stone Of Vadhvan Port & Other Key Projects
Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Government To Host Mega E-Auction For Industrial And Commercial Plots On September 13
Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Government To Host Mega E-Auction For Industrial And Commercial Plots On September 13
Navi Mumbai: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Vadhvan Port And Unveil ₹757 Crore Fisheries Projects On August 30
Navi Mumbai: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Vadhvan Port And Unveil ₹757 Crore Fisheries Projects On August 30

In the purported video of the incident which surfaced on social media on Thursday, injured men and women can be seen as others assist them. 

Watch the video here:

Case registered against 11

The fight became so severe that villagers had to call the police to intervene. Cases have been registered against 11 individuals from one group. 

All the injured were taken to Nizamabad Government Hospital for treatment.

Read Also
Video: Father-Daughter Duo Flung Several Feet Into Air As Speeding Car Hits Their Scooter Taking...
article-image

Incidents like this, though shocking, are not entirely unheard of in the region. Mutton holds significant cultural importance in Telangana, especially during celebratory events like weddings. The absence or perceived inadequacy of mutton in a feast can be taken as a slight, often leading to disputes. The cultural expectations surrounding the serving of mutton are so strong that even minor issues can escalate into serious conflicts, as was evident in this case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Love-Struck Gajraj Escapes With 6 Female Elephants In Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Found...

Uttar Pradesh: Love-Struck Gajraj Escapes With 6 Female Elephants In Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Found...

Bhopal Model Sagar Singh Chauhan Bags ‘Mr. Fitness Universe 2024’ Title

Bhopal Model Sagar Singh Chauhan Bags ‘Mr. Fitness Universe 2024’ Title

Global Fintech Fest 2024: PM Modi To Visit Maharashtra On August 30; Lay Foundation Stone Of Vadhvan...

Global Fintech Fest 2024: PM Modi To Visit Maharashtra On August 30; Lay Foundation Stone Of Vadhvan...

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Government To Host Mega E-Auction For Industrial And Commercial Plots On...

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Government To Host Mega E-Auction For Industrial And Commercial Plots On...

Video: Relatives Of Bride & Groom Attack Each Other With Stones, Sticks Over Fewer Mutton Pieces At...

Video: Relatives Of Bride & Groom Attack Each Other With Stones, Sticks Over Fewer Mutton Pieces At...