Video: Father-Daughter Duo Flung Several Feet Into Air As Speeding Car Hits Their Scooter Taking U-Turn In Telangana’s Medchal

X

In a tragic incident, a man was killed while his daughter was severely injured after a speeding car hit their scooter while crossing a road in Telangana’s Medchal on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Ram from Bihar. His daughter, Pooja Kumari, is currently undergoing treatment at RVM Hospital.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. In the video, the exact moment can be seen when the speeding car hit the scooter on the road. The impact of the collision was so hard that the father and daughter duo flung several feet into the air before hitting the concrete road.

Watch the video here:

As per reports, Ram and Kumari were crossing the Rajiv Road at Murahari Pally Square to go to Yadara from Turkapalli and at the same time, a car travelling from Hyderabad towards Karimnagar hit them at high speed.

While Ram lost his life at the scene of the accident, his daugther sustained severe injuries and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where her condition is said to be critical.

Car driver detained

Local police have registered a case into the matter and the driver of the car has been detained for questioning.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Fire breaks out at gunny godown in Warangal;

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a fire broke out at a godown at Budidhi Gadda junction in Warangal, Telangana, on Tuesday.

According to the fire officials, they received information about a fire accident in the region early in the morning, after which four fire vehicles were dispatched to help extinguish the flames.

The fire affected two shops: one furniture shop and a gunny godown. According to the officials, the cause of the fire is suspected to be an electrical short circuit, which has caused an estimated damage of Rs10 lakhs.

"In the early morning at 4:29 AM, we received information about a fire accident. We immediately dispatched the Warangal fire vehicle, and upon assessing the situation, we called in three additional fire vehicles, making a total of four vehicles that participated in extinguishing the fire. It took us three hours to douse the flames. The fire affected two shops - an old furniture shop at the front and a gunny godown at the back. After efforts from the fire officials, the fire is now totally under control, and we suspect that an electric short circuit was the cause. The estimated damage from the fire is approximately Rs10 lakhs." said Sridhar, the Warangal district fire official.

Further details on the incident are to be revealed, and the officials are going to lodge a complaint and investigate the matter thoroughly to understand the cause of the fire.

Circle Inspector of AJ Mills Colony, P. Mallaiah also confirmed that the firefighting units were immediately dispatched to deal with the incident in a swift manner. "The estimated damage of the incident is around 10 lakhs, we will file a complaint and investigate the matter, after which we will understand what is the reason for such a fire," said the circle inspector.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, more details are awaited.