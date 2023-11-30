Video: ‘Received Lot Of Love & Respect From People’, Anju Heap Praises On Her Last Day In Pakistan

Anju Heap Praises On Her Last Day In Pakistan | Twitter

Anju, who went from India to Pakistan leaving her husband and kids to marry her Facebook friend in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has returned after five months. She has performed Nikah with her friend Nasrullah from Pakistan and has also changed her name to Fatima after marriage. Anju arrived in India through the Attari-Wagah border on Wednesday (November 29). Currently, she is staying at a BSF camp and is being questioned by authorities.

After coming back to India, she said she felt happy. There are speculations that she will go back to Pakistan, however, she has not said anything clearly about her plans. Before leaving Pakistan, Anju posted a video on the social media platform 'X' (previously known as Twitter).

In the video, she said, "Since I came here, I have received a lot of help from day one. I never felt like I lacked anything. I have been supported in every way. The people of Pakistan have treated me with great respect and honour. I'm very happy."

On being asked about the treatment of security forces with her, she replied, "They talked very nicely and showed respect. They talked to me with respect at the station. They did not make me feel like, I came from a different country."

Anju, originally hails from Bhiwadi in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, she lived here with her husband Arvind and two kids. In 2018, she became friends with Nasrullah from Pakistan on Facebook, and their friendship slowly turned into love. When their love grew, she went to Pakistan in 2022 on a tourist visa and performed Nikah with Nasrullah.

After returning from Pakistan to India, Anju mentioned that the people there showed her a lot of love. She also said, "The people there are really nice. Everyone treated me with love, kindness and respect."