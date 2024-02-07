VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Legendary Tribal Activist Birsa Munda During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Legendary Tribal Activist Birsa Munda | Twitter | ANI

The Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra is receiving abundant welcome from the central and far-reaching corners of the nation! On February 7, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh remarked on the yatra and informed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has paid tribute to the legendary tribal activist Birsa Munda in the Kunti region of Jharkhand.

"Khunti district is the birthplace of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, who was one of the revolutionary leaders of the Indian Independence Movement and a strong proponent of the principles of self-rule, democracy, and justice," the leader, Jayram Ramesh, posted on the social media website X.

Birsa Munda is one of the most iconic Indian tribal independence activists from the Munda tribe. He was the one who recognised the importance of a separate variation of the independence movement to ensure tribal rights and spread awareness about ground issues.

He is known for his unwavering commitment to his contribution to the independence movement and indigenous rights. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is focusing on the sidelined communities and to bring their issues to the political stream for powerful appeal and inclusive growth of the country.

Taking note of the current political situation in Jharkhand, his gratitude to the revolutionary Birsa Munda, who raised his voice for 'Jal, Jangal, Zameen', is indeed inspiring and encouraging for the indigenous communities.

On January 14, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra started in the state of Manipur, and it intends to cover 110 districts and 110 Lok Sabha constituencies! After the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra is another hopeful attempt by the opposition to influence the masses and pave the way for new changes.