 'Don't Understand BJP's Obsession With Dogs': Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Viral Video Claiming He Fed Biscuits Rejected By Dog To Congress Worker
The Congress MP clarified that the man in the video was not a Congress worker and that the dog shown in the video was the man's pet.

Updated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 03:43 PM IST
PTI

Breaking silence on a viral dog video peddled by BJP IT cell's co-convenor Pallavi CT and amplified by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that the man in the video was not a party worker but the owner of the dog. Earlier in the day, Pallavi shared a video of Gandhi from his Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra claiming that the Congress leader fed biscuit rejected by a dog to a party worker.

"I called the dog and the owner. The dog was nervous, shivering and when I tried to feed it, the dog got scared. So I gave biscuits to the dog's owner and the dog ate them from his hand. I don't understand what's the issue with it," Gandhi, who has two pet dogs, said at a press conference.

Watch Rahul Gandhi's reaction below

When asked BJP's allegations that the man who he have biscuit to was a Congress worker, Gandhi said, "No, where was he a Congress worker. I don't understand BJP's obsession with dogs."

In the viral video, Gandhi can be seen trying to feed the dog that is sitting to him atop a car. However, the dog does not eat it and Gandhi then gave the biscuit to the dog's owner. The man then shook hands with Gandhi after a small interaction.

Quoting Pallavi's viral video, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also reacted. "I refused to eat and resign from the Congress," Sarma said in his tweet.

BJP's national convener of the IT cell Amit Malviya also shared the video on his official social media account.

"Just a few days ago, Congress President Kharge ji compared the party's booth agents to dogs and here Rahul Gandhi is feeding biscuits to a dog during his visit and when the dog did not eat, he gave the same biscuits to his worker. If a party whose president and crown prince treats its party workers like dogs, then it is natural for such a party to disappear."

Bihar Tourism Department's LED Board Showing Sikh Gurdwaras Installed On Public Toilet Wall In...

Modi Govt To Construct Fence Along India-Myanmar Border, Home Minister Amit Shah Announces; Move...

'Minority Appeasement': BJP, Congress Indulge In War Of Words Over Exam Timing In Karnataka

Hyderabad Road Accident: Woman Dies On Spot After Being Hit By Truck In Hastinapuram; Shocking...

Iran Announces Free-Visa Policy For Indian Tourists, Here's List Of Conditions

