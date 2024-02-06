'Don't Understand BJP's Obsession With Dogs': Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Viral Video Claiming He Fed Biscuits Rejected By Dog To Congress Worker

PTI

Breaking silence on a viral dog video peddled by BJP IT cell's co-convenor Pallavi CT and amplified by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that the man in the video was not a party worker but the owner of the dog. Earlier in the day, Pallavi shared a video of Gandhi from his Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra claiming that the Congress leader fed biscuit rejected by a dog to a party worker.

"I called the dog and the owner. The dog was nervous, shivering and when I tried to feed it, the dog got scared. So I gave biscuits to the dog's owner and the dog ate them from his hand. I don't understand what's the issue with it," Gandhi, who has two pet dogs, said at a press conference.

Watch Rahul Gandhi's reaction below

#WATCH | On the viral video of him feeding a dog during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "...I called the dog and the owner. The dog was nervous, shivering and when I tried to feed it, the dog got scared. So I gave biscuits to the dog's owner and… pic.twitter.com/QhO6QvfyNB — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024

When asked BJP's allegations that the man who he have biscuit to was a Congress worker, Gandhi said, "No, where was he a Congress worker. I don't understand BJP's obsession with dogs."

In the viral video, Gandhi can be seen trying to feed the dog that is sitting to him atop a car. However, the dog does not eat it and Gandhi then gave the biscuit to the dog's owner. The man then shook hands with Gandhi after a small interaction.

Pallavi ji, not only Rahul Gandhi but the entire family could not make me eat that biscuit. I am a proud Assamese and Indian . I refused to eat and resign from the Congress. https://t.co/ywumO3iuBr — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 5, 2024

Quoting Pallavi's viral video, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also reacted. "I refused to eat and resign from the Congress," Sarma said in his tweet.

BJP's national convener of the IT cell Amit Malviya also shared the video on his official social media account.

"Just a few days ago, Congress President Kharge ji compared the party's booth agents to dogs and here Rahul Gandhi is feeding biscuits to a dog during his visit and when the dog did not eat, he gave the same biscuits to his worker. If a party whose president and crown prince treats its party workers like dogs, then it is natural for such a party to disappear."