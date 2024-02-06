'If I.N.D.I.A Bloc Comes To Power, We Will Remove 50% Cap On Reservation': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi |

Ranchi: In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, leaders from various political parties have started wooing voters with their promises. On one hand, Prime Minister Modi has expressed confidence that the BJP will secure an unprecedented 370 seats, and the NDA alliance will cross the 400-mark in upcoming general election. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi, Congress Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, announced on Monday that if the opposition alliance INDIA comes to power, a nationwide caste census will be conducted and 50 per cent cap on reservation will be removed.

The announcement was made at a gathering in Shaheed Maidan, Ranchi, as a part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stretching from Manipur to Maharashtra.

Gandhi also launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying when the demand for caste census was raised and the time came to give rights to OBCs, Dalits and tribals, the PM stated there are no castes, but when it is time to get votes, he says he is an OBC.

He also alleged that the BJP tried to topple the JMM-Congress-RJD government in Jharkhand as the chief minister was a tribal.

"Want to congratulate all alliance MLAs, (Champai) Soren ji as that they stopped the BJP-RSS conspiracy and protected the government of the poor," Gandhi said.

Social and economic injustice is biggest issue: Rahul

Gandhi claimed that Dalits, tribals, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) were made bonded labourers and their participation was lacking in big companies, hospitals, schools, colleges and courts.

"This is the biggest question before India. Our first step would be to get a caste census in the country," the former Congress chief said.

Noting that more than 50 per cent reservation cannot be given under existing provisions, Gandhi promised that an Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) government would "throw out" the 50 per cent cap on reservation.

"There will be no reduction in the reservation of Dalits and Adivasis. I am giving you a guarantee that the backward sections of society will get their rights. This is the biggest issue - social and economic injustice," Gandhi said.

(with inputs from PTI)