VIDEO: Pregnant Woman Dies After Snakebite In Odisha's Malkangiri, Angry Family Assaults Doctor Alleging Negligence |

Odisha: Tension erupted at a district hospital in Odisha’s Malkangiri after family members of a pregnant woman who died following a snakebite allegedly assaulted an on-duty doctor, accusing the hospital of medical negligence.

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Viral Video Shows Doctor Being Thrashed

Videos circulating on social media show grieving relatives crying at the hospital and blaming the medical staff for the tragedy. Other visuals show an enraged crowd dragging a doctor out of a room and assaulting him. The mob can also be seen tearing the doctor’s clothes while he attempts to protect himself from the attack.

According to a PTI report, the deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Vandana Mandal, who was eight months pregnant. According to officials, she was brought to the district hospital on Tuesday night after suffering a snakebite.

Hospital authorities said the woman was administered anti-venom treatment as per medical protocol and later returned home. However, her condition reportedly deteriorated soon after, following which she was rushed back to the hospital. She later died during treatment.

The woman’s death triggered outrage among family members and villagers, who accused doctors of discharging her before she had fully recovered. The assaulted doctor was identified as Dr Sidharth Bhol, who was reportedly on duty at the time of the incident.

As the situation escalated, police personnel were deployed at the hospital to bring the situation under control. The villagers have demanded a high-level inquiry into the woman’s death and strict action against those found responsible.

Officials Deny Allegations On Negligence

Malkangiri Chief District Medical Officer Nihar Ranjan Prahraj denied allegations of negligence and said the patient had been treated according to standard medical procedures. “We are saddened by the death, but proper treatment was provided to the patient. An investigation will be conducted to verify the allegations made by the family members,” Prahraj said, as reported by PTI. Further investigation into both the woman’s death and the assault on the doctor is underway.