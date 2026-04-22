Video: POCSO Accused Climbs 9-Storey Building In Bengaluru, Rescued After 7-Hour Standoff | Instagram: @unscripted_with_mahesh

An intense drama unfolded on April 21 in Bengaluru’s Devanahalli, Karnataka, when a man named Anand climbed atop a nine-storey private apartment building, threatening to end his life. He was safely brought down after a seven-hour rescue operation.

The incident quickly created panic in the area, drawing a large crowd of concerned locals, while authorities rushed to the scene to prevent a tragedy. A video of the incident is circulating on the internet.

Anand, a resident of Ambedkar Colony, was earlier jailed under a POCSO case for marrying a 14-year-old minor girl. After securing bail, he had taken up work as a Swiggy delivery boy, attempting to rebuild his life following his release from jail. However, he reportedly remained emotionally distressed, and fresh complaints were also filed against him, which further aggravated his situation.

On April 21, after becoming distressed over these developments, he climbed the building around noon, demanding justice. He reportedly insisted that the Deputy Commissioner and Police Commissioner come to the spot. Several hours passed, but Anand refused to come down, forcing officials to negotiate and assure him that his grievances would be looked into.

After nearly seven hours, authorities managed to rescue him safely. The patience and careful planning of the officials ultimately paid off. His rescue brought a sense of relief to everyone present at the location.

Speaking to the media, Anand claimed that he was not staging a drama but was distressed over what he called false complaints in a love-related issue, and he demanded their withdrawal.