Video: PM Modi Offers Glass Of Water To Oppn MPs Protesting During His Lok Sabha Speech

A video going viral on social media platform X showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering water to the Opposition members protesting while PM Modi delivered his speech in the Lok Sabha in reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday (July 2).

In the viral video, PM Modi is seen offering a glass of water to the Opposition members protesting into the well of the Lok Sabha.

In the video, it is seen that a Lok Sabha staff member gets a glass of water for the PM. At this moment, he taps and calls a member of the Opposition who along with others had been shouting slogans against PM Modi standing close to him but into the well.

While one of the MP says no to the water offered to him by the PM, another member standing just besides takes the class of water, drinks it, keeps the glass near the PM and continues to raise slogans during PM Modi's speech.

The video was one of the few lighter moments shared in the Lok Sabha amid what has been a highly charged up session of Parliament so far. The Prime Minister completed his speech amid ruckus and constant sloganeering.

The Opposition in the Lok Sabha led by Rahul Gandhi has been aggressive and proactive in attacking the BJP led NDA government over a number of issues. The Prime Minister is his address also hit back at the Congress and said that the party should understand the election verdict and come to terms with the fact that the party had lost the elections for the third time in a row. Congress was rejoicing in "moral victory" rather than introspecting on the reasons why the party lost, said the Prime Minister.