Video: PM Modi Joins 'Shri Ramayana Parayana' Recital Program In 8 Languages At Rameswaram Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his visit to the Southern state of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, participated in the 'Shri Ramayana Parayana' program held at the Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram.

The event featured the recitation of Ramkathas, narrating the episode of Shri Rama's return to Ayodhya, by eight different traditional Mandalis. The diverse renditions included recitals in Sanskrit, Awadhi, Kashmiri, Gurumukhi, Assamese, Bengali, Maithili, and Gujarati, showcasing the rich cultural and linguistic tapestry of India.

Prime Minister Modi is undertaking a spiritual journey to significant temples across the nation associated with locations referenced in the epic Ramayana.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi offered prayers at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22. In a fascinating video from this visit, wearing modest traditional attire, the prime minister is observed affectionately interacting with an elephant named Andal. Subsequently, PM Modi hands a mouth organ to the elephant, prompting it to skillfully manipulate its trunk and play the musical instrument.

While the animal showcased its skills, the prime minister once again caressed its trunk. Following this, PM Modi sought blessings from the elephant after providing it with sustenance.

At the temple linked to Lord Vishnu, the prime minister listened to a scholar reciting verses from the 'Kambaramayanam,' an ancient rendition of the Ramayana. Legend holds that the poet Kambar initially presented his Ramayana at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple.