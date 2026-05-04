VIDEO: PM Modi Arrives In Bengali-Style Dhoti & Panjabi At Delhi Headquarters As BJP Crosses 200-Mark In West Bengal

PM Modi Arrives In Bengali-Style Dhoti & Panjabi At Delhi Headquarters As BJP Crosses 200-Mark In West Bengal | X

Kolkata, May 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Headquarters in Delhi after the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 result shows big lead for the saffron party on Monday. PM Modi addressed the nation from the BJP headquarters and thanked the people of the state. However, the highlight of the PM's visit was that he arrived in a traditional Bengali attire.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi donned a Bengali-style dhoti and a long kurta which is also called a panjabi. He wore the traditional light-coloured kurta with a dhoti draped in a Bengali style. He also had a stole around his neck which completed the simple and the cultural look. He arrived to address party workers and the nation after the trends showed a strong lead for the BJP.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "This evening of May 4th may be fading, but today a new sunrise has dawned on the sacred land of Bengal. A dawn that generations have awaited. The number of seats won by the BJP is not just an election figure."

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He also stated, "It is the roar of an unshakable faith that has uprooted the politics of fear, appeasement, and violence... Women in Bengal will now enjoy a safe environment, youth will find employment, and migration will stop. The Ayushman Bharat scheme will be given the green light in the first cabinet itself, and the strictest action will be taken against infiltrators."

The Prime Minister also said, "Another crucial aspect of these results is their timing. While people were voting in these states, a whole host of incidents were unfolding around the world. War sirens were blaring everywhere. An atmosphere of instability and chaos prevailed. Global economies appeared to be in crisis. Yet, at that moment, the people of India were voting for stability."

BJP also shared the video on its official social media account and said, "PM Modi owns the moment in a classical Bengali dhoti, celebrating a sweeping victory in Bengal with style and confidence."