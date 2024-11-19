VIDEO: Pervert Caught Masturbating Inside Maternity Ward In Front Of Female Patients In Uttarakhand's Kotdwar

Pervert Caught Masturbating Inside Maternity Ward | X

Kotdwar: In a shameful incident, a pervert was caught on camera masturbating inside hospital in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand. The incident reportedly occurred inside a Government Hospital in Kotdwar of Pauri Garhwal, where a young man entered the female ward and indulged in doing the obscene act openly. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the man is masturbating while standing near a bed allegedly inside the maternity ward.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday (November 13) and the video went viral on social media. There are reports that the man engaged in the indecent behaviour on seeing a nurse in the hospital. The female patients inside the ward raised an alarm on seeing the man masturbating inside the ward. The man fled from the spot due to the commotion, however, a female patient inside the ward recorded the incident in her mobile phone and made the video viral on social media.

The police came into action after the matter was reported by the locals and lawyers, demanding strict action against the accused. There are no reports of any legal action in connection with the matter and the man has not been identified yet. The police are examining the footage and have initiated a search operation to nab the accused. They are claiming that the accused will soon be arrested.

The internet users are reacting and demanding strict action against the accused after the video of the incident hit the internet. One of the users said, "See where you can find more obscenity than this @AnilYadavmedia1ji. This great man became romantic after seeing the nurse and started masturbating in the hospital itself Was he doing this after showing it to the nurse? This idiot needs to be caught."

Another user said, "Nothing is going to happen in the name of action, he will remain in jail for two days, then he will be released and will do such thing somewhere else."

"The mental condition of some people in this country has deteriorated, proper treatment is necessary in time," said another user.