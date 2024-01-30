VIDEO: Panicked Youth Runs To Hospital Pleading For Help After Consuming Rat Poison In UP's Sambhal | Twitter

Sambhal: In a shocking incident a man came runing and crying for help to a hospital after consuming rat poison in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. The incident of the man coming to the hospital while screaming and pleading for help was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The man was saved and he is receiving treatment at a private hospital.

The incident occurred on Sunday (January 28) in Kaledevee Police Station area of Sambhal and the victim has been identified as Satendra Kumar (23). There are reports that the condition of the man worsened after he consumed the rat poison after an altercation with his family members at home.

His relatives rushed him to the district hospital

His relatives rushed him to the district hospital, where he was referred to another hospital for higher treatment. His condition is stable now and is receiving treatment at a private hospital in Bareilly.

His mental condition is not stable

There are reports that his father claimed that his mental condition is not stable since 2020 and was distressed for several days. It can be seen in the video that the man enters the hospital in panic and starts screaming, "Doctor saab mujhe bacha lo, maine zeher kha liya hai" (Doctor please save me as I have consumed poison). He rushes inside the hospital and sits on a stretcher.

They referred the victim to another hospital

Later, the doctors came and started his treatment. The people who accompanied him also showed the packet of the rat poison which was consumed by Satendra. They referred the victim to another hospital for further treatment, he was then admitted to a private hospital in Bareilly, where his condition is improving.

The police have initiated an investigation

The police said that they received the information about the youth consuming poison and that he has been admitted to the hospital. The police also revealed that the youth was mentally disturbed and took the extreme step in distress. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.