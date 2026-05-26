Video: Panic In Delhi’s Rohini After Explosions & Fire Spread Through Vijay Vihar House

A major fire triggered by a suspected short circuit during the charging of an electric scooter caused panic in Delhi’s Rohini Vijay Vihar area on Tuesday. The fire was accompanied by loud explosions, forcing residents to rush out of their homes in fear.

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According to preliminary findings, the short circuit occurred while an electric scooter was being charged on the ground floor of a house. The flames quickly spread to a four-storey residential building, creating chaos in the densely populated locality.

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Several videos from the spot surfaced online, showing firefighters rescuing elderly residents and women from the smoke-filled building. Another video captured repeated explosions in electricity wires as flames spread across the area.

Residents said fire department personnel reached the spot within 15 to 20 minutes after being informed about the incident. Firefighters launched a rescue operation and safely evacuated people trapped inside the building.

One person sustained injuries in the incident, while all other residents were rescued safely, according to locals.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident, while officials are also assessing the extent of damage caused by the fire.