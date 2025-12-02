 VIDEO: Pakistani Spy Arrested In Rajasthan For Sharing Army Secrets With ISI
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: Pakistani Spy Arrested In Rajasthan For Sharing Army Secrets With ISI

VIDEO: Pakistani Spy Arrested In Rajasthan For Sharing Army Secrets With ISI

Director General of Police (Intelligence) Prafull Kumar stated that Prakash Singh, alias Badal (34), son of Kader Singh, a resident of Ferozepur, Punjab, has been arrested in connection with the Pakistani espionage case. The CID Intelligence team presented him in court on Tuesday, where the agency granted a 10-day remand of the spy.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 09:07 PM IST
article-image
Pakistani Spy Arrested In Rajasthan For Sharing Army Secrets With ISI |

Jaipur: The CID Intelligence has arrested a Pakistani spy from Sri Ganganagar who was allegedly in contact with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI through social media and was sending the Indian Army's strategic information related to Rajasthan, Punjab, and Gujarat.

Director General of Police (Intelligence) Prafull Kumar stated that Prakash Singh, alias Badal (34), son of Kader Singh, a resident of Ferozepur, Punjab, has been arrested in connection with the Pakistani espionage case. The CID Intelligence team presented him in court on Tuesday, where the agency granted a 10-day remand of the spy.

Prakash Singh was seen near the military installation at Sadhuwali in Sri Ganganagar on November 27th. The Border Intelligence team acted quickly and rounded up the suspect.

The interrogation by the intelligence agencies at the Joint Interrogation Center in Sri Ganganagar revealed that the agent was constantly in contact with the ISI since Operation Sindoor. He was providing strategic information, including information on Indian Army vehicles, military installations, border terrain, bridges, roads, railway lines, and new construction projects, to his handlers in Pakistan.

FPJ Shorts
'It Is Very Difficult To Recreate...': MS Dhoni Reflects On Most Emotional Moment Of His Career Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction; Video
'It Is Very Difficult To Recreate...': MS Dhoni Reflects On Most Emotional Moment Of His Career Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction; Video
Uttar Pradesh News: BLOs Struggle To Meet SIR Deadline Amid Public Resistance And Heavy Workload
Uttar Pradesh News: BLOs Struggle To Meet SIR Deadline Amid Public Resistance And Heavy Workload
'Mirzapur Is A Show Full Of Misogyny': Rasika Dugal Gets Trolled For Saying She Wouldn't Have Accepted Ranbir Kapoor's Animal
'Mirzapur Is A Show Full Of Misogyny': Rasika Dugal Gets Trolled For Saying She Wouldn't Have Accepted Ranbir Kapoor's Animal
Inter-Gang Rivalry: Bishnoi’s Former Close Aide Chased, Shot Dead In Chandigarh
Inter-Gang Rivalry: Bishnoi’s Former Close Aide Chased, Shot Dead In Chandigarh
Read Also
Rajasthan: Family Ostracised By Khap Panchayat Moves High Court; Notices Issued To State, DGP
article-image

In addition to espionage, the accused, Prakash Singh, was providing OTPs for mobile numbers issued in the name of Indian individuals. Pakistani agents used these OTPs to download WhatsApp from Indian numbers and conduct espionage and anti-national activities. The suspect also received money in exchange for this assistance.

Interrogation by all intelligence agencies and data obtained from technical examination of the mobile phone confirmed all the above facts. An FIR was registered against Prakash Singh at the Special Police Station, Jaipur, under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and he was arrested on Monday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: BLOs Struggle To Meet SIR Deadline Amid Public Resistance And Heavy Workload

Uttar Pradesh News: BLOs Struggle To Meet SIR Deadline Amid Public Resistance And Heavy Workload

Indian Navy Warns Pakistan Against Aggression Amid Asim Munir’s Elevation As CDF

Indian Navy Warns Pakistan Against Aggression Amid Asim Munir’s Elevation As CDF

Inter-Gang Rivalry: Bishnoi’s Former Close Aide Chased, Shot Dead In Chandigarh

Inter-Gang Rivalry: Bishnoi’s Former Close Aide Chased, Shot Dead In Chandigarh

BJP, RSS Tighten Joint Strategy In UP As Grassroots Messaging Takes Centre Stage For 2027

BJP, RSS Tighten Joint Strategy In UP As Grassroots Messaging Takes Centre Stage For 2027

VIDEO: Pakistani Spy Arrested In Rajasthan For Sharing Army Secrets With ISI

VIDEO: Pakistani Spy Arrested In Rajasthan For Sharing Army Secrets With ISI