VIDEO: Pakistani Spy Arrested In Rajasthan For Sharing Army Secrets With ISI

Pakistani Spy Arrested In Rajasthan For Sharing Army Secrets With ISI |

Jaipur: The CID Intelligence has arrested a Pakistani spy from Sri Ganganagar who was allegedly in contact with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI through social media and was sending the Indian Army's strategic information related to Rajasthan, Punjab, and Gujarat.

Director General of Police (Intelligence) Prafull Kumar stated that Prakash Singh, alias Badal (34), son of Kader Singh, a resident of Ferozepur, Punjab, has been arrested in connection with the Pakistani espionage case. The CID Intelligence team presented him in court on Tuesday, where the agency granted a 10-day remand of the spy.

Prakash Singh was seen near the military installation at Sadhuwali in Sri Ganganagar on November 27th. The Border Intelligence team acted quickly and rounded up the suspect.

The interrogation by the intelligence agencies at the Joint Interrogation Center in Sri Ganganagar revealed that the agent was constantly in contact with the ISI since Operation Sindoor. He was providing strategic information, including information on Indian Army vehicles, military installations, border terrain, bridges, roads, railway lines, and new construction projects, to his handlers in Pakistan.

In addition to espionage, the accused, Prakash Singh, was providing OTPs for mobile numbers issued in the name of Indian individuals. Pakistani agents used these OTPs to download WhatsApp from Indian numbers and conduct espionage and anti-national activities. The suspect also received money in exchange for this assistance.

Interrogation by all intelligence agencies and data obtained from technical examination of the mobile phone confirmed all the above facts. An FIR was registered against Prakash Singh at the Special Police Station, Jaipur, under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and he was arrested on Monday.