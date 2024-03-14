VIDEO: Pakistani Hindu Migrants Stage Protests Against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Over His Comments On CAA

Scores of Hindu migrants from Afghanistan and Pakistan, on Thursday, protested in front of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence over his statements on the recently notified CAA.

Thousands of Hindu and Sikh refugees from Pakistan and Afghanistan reside in the national capital. Carrying placards and raising slogans against Kejriwal, the protestors demanded an apology. They said that his statement is wrong and against the Hindu community.

#WATCH | Hindu refugees from Pakistan stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over his remarks on CAA. pic.twitter.com/TGCKsGzqVb — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2024

Meanwhile, police have barricaded the area near the CM's house as protestors did not have permission to protest. On Wednesday, Kejriwal held a press conference and opposed the law. He said that BJP has implemented CAA to draw benefits from the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal expressed concern that millions of people will come from neighbouring countries, leading to chaos in the system here. Union Minister Anurag Thakur had accused Chief Minister Kejriwal of lying. Other BJP leaders have also opposed the Chief Minister's statement. With the announcement of protests by Hindu and Sikh refugees on Thursday, there is a possibility of intensifying politics and discussions around CAA.